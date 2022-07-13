Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault in Slovyansk direction, - General Staff

In the direction of the settlements of Dovgenke and Dolyna, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy's assault.

Thus, the one hundred and fortieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, which perform the task of strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, rotated some of the personnel and equipment.

The inspection of the staff of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Zhlobinsky district of the Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus is ongoing. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country.

In the Siverskyi direction, the composition and position of the enemy troops did not change much. The occupiers fired mortars at the positions of our troops in the Vovkivka area of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is holding a group of troops from the Western and Eastern military districts. Focuses the main efforts on defense.

The enemy shelled the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Mykilske, Ruski, and Cherkassy Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Slatine, Prudyanka, Nove, Ivanivka, and Zalyman with barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Virnopillya, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya, Khrestishche, Dovgenke, and Mayak.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovgenke and Dolyna settlements. It is not excluded that the enemy will continue to conduct offensive actions to improve the tactical position and create favorable conditions for conducting an offensive in the direction of Izyum - Slovyansk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations but fired artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Tetyanivka, Mykolaivka, Kryva Luka, Siversk, Serebryanka, and Spirne. Conducted an airstrike near Verkhnokamyanskyi.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Berestovo, Bilogorivka, Soledar, Pokrovsky, Bakhmut, Opytny, Veselaya Dolyna, Vershyn, Travnevo, Kodem, Toretsk, and Shumy. Air and missile strikes were carried out on Toretsk and Raisky and airstrikes near Berestovo. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 type UAVs and engaged subversive and reconnaissance groups.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, in order to restrain our troops, the enemy fired artillery in the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka (Coke Plant), Vesele, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Prychystivka, Zaliznychne, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka , Novodanilivka and Kam'ianske. Airstrikes near Kamianka, Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Buz region, in order to prevent the regrouping of our troops, the aggressor directed artillery fire on the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsia, Partyzanske, Blagodatne, Kiselyvka, Novogrigorivka, Zorya, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkive, Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Mykolaiv, and Kulbakine. A drone was used to adjust the fire.

In the Black Sea and Azov sea zones, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping. Four Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are kept ready for missile strikes.

The moral and psychological state of the personnel of the occupiers remains low, systematic consumption of alcoholic beverages and desertion are noted. The occupiers complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on Ukrainian positions.