Several explosions were heard in Vinnytsia during the air alarm.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the city council.

"Explosions rang out in Vinnytsia. Do not come out of shelters. Do not distribute photos and videos," the message reads.

At the same time, Mayor Serhiy Morgunov announced the "arrivals".

See more: Vinnytsia took leave of nine KORD members who died defending Ukraine. PHOTO