Demolition of rubble in Chasovoy Yar has been completed: 48 people, including child, were killed as result of rocket attack by rocket launchers on house

Rescuers have completed the demolition of the rubble of a high-rise building in Chasovoy Yar.

The head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers have finished sorting out the rubble of a high-rise building in Chasovoy Yar. 48 people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed in a rocket attack on the building. Another 9 people were saved," Kyrylenko noted.

The search operation lasted 5 days, 323 people were involved in it.

As reported, on the evening of July 9, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on a five-story residential building in Chasovoy Yar, as a result of which two entrances were completely destroyed.

