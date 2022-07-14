ENG
Occupiers' ammunition depot near Kherson was destroyed, Russians fled in panic

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers near Kherson.

This was reported by StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In the Kherson region, a warehouse with "saltpeter and humanitarian aid" is on fire again. Also, in the area of the explosion, sirens are heard wailing and the commotion of orcs who are fleeing in different directions and hastily taking away loots.

Local residents report that some of the orcs in a panic change into civilian clothes and pack with large bags into a compressed civilian transport," the report says.

