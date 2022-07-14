Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced his intention to resign

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that today he intends to leave office. In his opinion, the Italian government no longer has support in parliament and no conditions for effective work.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by La Stampa

"I want to announce that I will resign tonight... Today's votes in parliament are a very important factor," Mr. Draghi told the Italian Council of Ministers.

In a vote of confidence in the government in the Italian parliament, senators from the Five Star Movement refused to support the vote of confidence. The party's de facto refusal to participate in the vote marked its withdrawal from the parliamentary majority. Mario Draghi had previously stated that he did not consider the functioning of the government possible without the party's support.

