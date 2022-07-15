We will see counteroffensive this year, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that by the end of this year, a major change will take place on the battlefield in favour of Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times

"By the end of this year, there will be a major change on the battlefield in favor of Ukraine. I hope that this year we will see a counter-offensive campaign and that it will be successful," Reznikov said.

According to him, our army needs more missiles and artillery for any attempt by Ukraine to repel Russian forces during a counteroffensive.

"I think this is a gradual movement. We are showing them (enemies. - Ed.) that we can use them (Western weapons. - Ed.) with precision and sophistication, and we are covering a larger range of the front," Reznikov said.

