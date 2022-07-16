Erdogan expects to quickly solve problem of Ukrainian grain exports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed hope for the speedy implementation of a plan to export Ukrainian grain, which will help solve the problem of global food security.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by publication "Аnadolu"

"The Turkish leader noted that it was decided to manage the process of Ukrainian grain exports from a coordination center to be established in Istanbul and composed of representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations (UN)," the report said.

According to Erdogan, by quickly implementing this plan, it will be possible to succeed in solving the problem of global food security.

