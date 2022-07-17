ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10939 visitors online
News War
1 971 2

Russian troops shelled three communities in Sumy region on Sunday

сумщина

During the day, Russian troops shelled three communities of the Sumy region: Yunakivska, Shalyginska, and Bilopolska.

Dmytro Zhivytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Sumy region. The situation as of 21:30 on July 17, 2022.

At thirteen o'clock, the enemy hit the Yunakiv community four times.

Read more: During July 16, Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region, - RMA

After eight o'clock, artillery shelling began with barrel artillery, 26 arrivals in the Shalyginsk community.

At about twenty-thirty, mortar shelling of the Bilopol community, 25 arrivals, began. The buildings of one of the community institutions, the water tower, and the commercial buildings of the local enterprise were damaged.

There are no casualties," he said.

Author: 

Sumska region (1107) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 