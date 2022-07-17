Russian troops shelled three communities in Sumy region on Sunday
During the day, Russian troops shelled three communities of the Sumy region: Yunakivska, Shalyginska, and Bilopolska.
Dmytro Zhivytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Sumy region. The situation as of 21:30 on July 17, 2022.
At thirteen o'clock, the enemy hit the Yunakiv community four times.
After eight o'clock, artillery shelling began with barrel artillery, 26 arrivals in the Shalyginsk community.
At about twenty-thirty, mortar shelling of the Bilopol community, 25 arrivals, began. The buildings of one of the community institutions, the water tower, and the commercial buildings of the local enterprise were damaged.
There are no casualties," he said.
