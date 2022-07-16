During July 16, Russians shelled 9 communities in Sumy region, - RMA

On July 16, Russian shelling affected 7 communities in Sumy region

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

He noted: "Almost from 9 a.m., the Russians hit the Hlukhiv community with rocket launchers.

28 explosions.

At 9 o'clock in the morning, the shelling of the Esman community continued, 5 shots from barrel artillery.

After 9 a.m., the Russians opened fire from multiple rocket launchers on the Novoslobidska community. 27 arrivals. Civilian households, buildings, power lines were damaged.

At half past nine there was an artillery attack on the Shalygino community.

From 10 to 11 in the morning, the Esman community was bombarded with barrel artillery, more than 15 attacks.

Almost at one o'clock, the Russians hit three settlements of the Bilopillya community with almost two dozen artillery barrages.

At half past three, the enemy hit the Shalygino community - 22 shots from barrel artillery.

At half past six in the evening, the Russians shelled the Novoslobidska community twice with rocket artillery, 14 hits.

At seven o'clock in the evening, the enemy opened fire from small arms in Khotyn and Shalygino communities. The situation repeated itself after nine o'clock.

At half past eight in the evening, there was mortar shelling in Krasnopillya region, more than 10 attacks."

