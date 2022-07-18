ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9764 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 888 31

Least 10 powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

вибух

During the air alarm in Mykolaiv, powerful explosions, at least 10, rang out again.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this in a telegram.

"Again massive shelling of Mykolaiv. Powerful explosions are heard in the city. About 10 have already been heard."

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation are hitting Mykolaiv with atypical weapons, they have additional, maximally destructive effect, - OC "South"

Author: 

explosion (1503) Mykolayiv (407) shoot out (13030) Senkevych (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 