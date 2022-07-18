Least 10 powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych
During the air alarm in Mykolaiv, powerful explosions, at least 10, rang out again.
As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this in a telegram.
"Again massive shelling of Mykolaiv. Powerful explosions are heard in the city. About 10 have already been heard."
