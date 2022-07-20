ENG
USAID will provide over $169 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

USAID provides an additional $169 million in humanitarian aid to victims of the Russian war in Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by the US Embassy in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"USAID provides more than $169 million in additional humanitarian aid to victims of Russia's war in Ukraine. These funds will be used to provide food, shelter, water, hygiene products, medical care, etc.," the diplomatic mission informed.

