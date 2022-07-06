Red Cross distributed humanitarian aid in Mariupol for second time

In Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian invaders, humanitarian aid from the International Red Cross took place for the second time.

As reported by Censor.NET, Mariupol mayor's adviser Petro Andryushchenko announced this on Telegram channel.

"In Mariupol, humanitarian aid from the International Red Cross was handed out for the second time in the East in the Left Bank district. Humanitarian aid is issued by the ICRC by appointment. Unfortunately, there is no information about the next visit. But it will happen," the mayor's adviser wrote.

He noted that you can find out about the place, time and sign up for the queue by using the phone numbers published by him.

"Then pass it on to your loved ones - this is an additional opportunity to survive. Take advantage of it. Take care of yourself and your relatives. Because Mariupol is about people. And the most important thing for those who were held hostage by the Russians is to wait for the return of Ukraine. And it is already nearby," Andryushchenko emphasized.

Watch more: Residents of Mariupol receive five liters of drinking water per week. VIDEO