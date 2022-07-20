ENG
weapons (2776) USA (4499) Lloyd Austin (226)

Meeting in "Rammstein-4" format has begun

The fourth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun, it is taking place online.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the US Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, has already given a speech at the meeting.

As reported, the format of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine was initiated in April by the United States. The first meeting took place in the German city of Ramstein at the end of April. The second meeting, known as "Ramstein-2", took place in a virtual format on May 23 and, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, turned into a whole coalition of states in support of Ukraine.

