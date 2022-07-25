ENG
Zelensky replaced commander of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

ссо,combined,resolve,хіv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Hryhoriy Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Viktor Horenko in his place.

The corresponding decrees were published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET informs.

Major General Halahan has been the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 25, 2020.

Zelenskyi (6393) SOF (277) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886) Halahan (3)
