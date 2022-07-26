More Russian military equipment is located in Nova Kakhovka than in Kherson - Mayor Kovalenko

The occupiers placed a lot of ammunition, equipment, and machinery in the city. Part of the enemy warehouses have already been destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders with the help of HIMARS.

The mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, told about it live, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.

"Tactically or geographically, Nova Kakhovka has become the center - we have more Russian armed forces and equipment, probably, than in Kherson itself. I can state that the Armed Forces are well aware of where everything is located, because every arrival reached its goal - successes did not happen for a long time to wait. And in reality, wherever there were warehouses, it flew there," Kovalenko emphasized.

He also added that the occupiers are no longer behaving as relaxed as before. Russians used to go to restaurants and cafes before the enemy warehouses were attacked by HIMARS artillery missile systems.