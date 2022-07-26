Zelenskiy showed consequences of shelling Zatoka in Odesa. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, showed a video showing the consequences of the shelling by the occupiers of the urban-type village of Zatoka in the Odesa region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of state's Instagram.

"Morning. An ordinary village of Zatoka. People rested and lived. Just lived. No bases, no troops. The terrorists from the Russian Federation just wanted to shoot," Zelenskiy wrote.

He emphasized that every Russian occupier will be responsible for the war against Ukraine. "Everybody. Every "liberator" who destroys our life," the head of state noted.

See more: Russian troops attacked Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, child is injured, - National Police. PHOTOS

As reported, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the south of Ukraine, among other things, with the use of aviation, from the direction of the Black Sea. Several air-launched missiles were launched.

In the Odesa region, private buildings of coastal villages were hit and subsequently ignited, rescuers are working on the ground.