Russian troops attacked Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, child is injured, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers set fire to 10 settlements. All the strikes were aimed at the homes of citizens and civilian infrastructure. The policemen documented the consequences of the shelling and helped the victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the National Police.



"Avdiivka and Bakhmut suffered three enemy raids each, where the Russians once again targeted the school. It was also "hot" in Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Toretsk, Soledar, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Tonenke, Georhiivka, and Netaylove. The Russians fired at the population with aircraft, rockets, artillery, and "Grad" anti-aircraft missile defense system. There are victims," the message says.

13 residential buildings, an educational institution, and a salt production enterprise were destroyed and damaged. A wheat field was destroyed. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: In order to gain foothold in Luhansk region, occupiers burn down settlements that do not obey - Haidai. PHOTOS











Read more: Rashists carried out missile attack on Odesa region using strategic aircraft, - Bratchuk













