Zelenskiy: We will attack in response to strikes of Russians

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, promised that there would be an "answer" to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

He said this in a video message on the evening of July 26, Censor.NET reports.

The President reminded that on July 26, the occupiers again hit the Odesa region with rockets.

"With missiles that are designed to destroy warships and other significant targets. It is with such heavy weapons that the Russian army destroys the ordinary private sector near the sea. People lived and rested there...

And we will definitely hit back for this, no matter how the Russian Ministry of Defense lies about such strikes," Zelenskiy said.

He added that the occupiers will not get away with constant terror so easily.

"Constant Russian terror in Kharkiv and the region, Mykolaiv, towns, and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Donbas, border regions of the Sumy and Chernihiv region - all this will not go away for the occupiers," the President emphasized.