Kuleba to Western countries: Don't try to shout down Russian state media, just shut them down

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the Western countries not to try to shout down the state media of the Russian Federation, but simply to close them.

Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian state media is not an alternative point of view and has nothing to do with media freedom. It is state propaganda whose sole purpose is to distort reality, destroy democracy and destroy freedom of speech. Don't try to shout over them, just shut them down," the Ukrainian minister said. .

Read more: Rospropaganda spreads fake about "armed Ukrainian refugees" in Great Britain, - Center for countering disinformation

