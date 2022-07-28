Syrian vessel with stolen Ukrainian barley was discovered in Lebanon

A Syrian-flagged vessel loaded with stolen Ukrainian yamen from the occupied territory was discovered in the port of the Lebanese city of Tripoli.

This was announced by the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Ostash raised this issue during a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"The ambassador drew the president's attention to the fact that a Syrian vessel entered the seaport of Tripoli on July 27, 2022, which was loaded in the port of Feodosia with barley exported from the occupied territories. A request was made to take measures to clarify the circumstances of its stay in Lebanese territorial waters. It was also emphasized that this fact can harm bilateral relations," the press service of the embassy reported.

