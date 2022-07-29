Council prevented Naftogaz from withdrawing UAH 264 billion from budget, - Tymoshenko

The parliament did not allow the legalization of the withdrawal scheme of UAH 264 billion by Naftogaz.

The leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"After almost two months of persistent struggle, we still managed to prevent the legalization of the corruption scheme of withdrawing a colossal amount of 264 billion hryvnias from the budget by Naftogaz," the parliamentarian stressed.

Yes, the Council supported the decisions according to which:

- a moratorium was introduced on the increase of tariffs for the population and prices for thermal utility energy for the entire period of martial law and 6 months after its end;

- expenses for the purchase of gas were reduced by 63 billion hryvnias (that is, by 20%).

- an audit of Naftogaz NJSC and its subsidiaries was authorized;

- the government is obliged to provide data on the fuel balance;

- a special commission was created that will find out the reasons and identify the culprits in the current collapse of the energy sector.

Tymoshenko noted that TIC will be headed by Oleksii Kucherenko.

"There is no doubt about whose expertise in housing and communal services issues. As soon as the members of the commission analyze the activities of the main energy monopolies, we will be able to work out a plan to get out of the crisis situation," she concluded.

