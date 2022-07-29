By robbing Ukraine, Russia violates three articles of international law - ISPR

The cynical looting of Ukrainian products by Russia in the occupied territories violates three articles of the Geneva Convention at once. However, the possibility of bringing the aggressor to justice remains: a group of American officials and analysts of the ISPR, which is engaged in documenting Russian robberies on our territory, is working out legal mechanisms that will allow Ukraine to receive as reparations the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the United States.

"Among other documented atrocities committed by Russia, the looting of Ukraine clearly violates international law. Article 33 of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War prohibits looting. Article 53 prohibits the destruction of private property except when absolutely necessary in connection with the military operations. Article 55 declares that occupying forces "may not requisition food ... except for the use of occupying forces and administrative personnel, and only if the needs of the civilian population are taken into account." In addition, Article 55 requires the occupying power to "take steps to ensure the payment of the fair value of any requisitioned goods," said the first report prepared by the ISPR.

The group's analysts have collected evidence on 50 cases of theft of Ukrainian grain and metal, but they warn: this is only the tip of an immense iceberg, because now it is impossible to know how much Russia has looted in Ukraine. However, she can be made to pay for these crimes, including by paying reparations.

"In subsequent reports, the ISRP will offer recommendations for compensating Russia for the losses. For example, about $300 billion worth of Russian assets are currently frozen ($38 billion in the U.S.). And government officials in Europe and the U.S. have recommended seizing those assets to compensate for the losses in the war," the ISPR emphasized.

Earlier, the group's analysts reported that Russia stole more than half a million tons of grain from Ukraine - mainly wheat, corn and barley. Also, 11,000 tons of metal were exported, and 28,000 tons have already been loaded onto ships and will be exported in the near future. Grain, according to ISPR, is sent for sale to Turkey and Syria. And the metal is exported to the production facilities of the Russian Federation, where, in particular, weapons can be made from it.

In turn, the Metinvest company, which owns the metal stolen in Mariupol, called on its international partners and seaports not to accept or buy metal from Russia if its origin is dubious. And the general director of the company Yuriy Ryzhenkov estimated the losses from the theft of metal products at 600 million dollars.