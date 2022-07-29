ENG
Ukraine is ready to export grain, we are waiting for signals from partners, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine strives to remain the guarantor of global food security.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We are ready to export Ukrainian grain. We are waiting for signals from our partners to start transportation," the president emphasized.

According to Zelensky, it is important for Ukraine to remain the guarantor of global food security.

"As long as someone, blocking the Black Sea, takes the lives of other states, we allow them to survive," the head of state added.

