North Macedonia will transfer tanks to Ukraine

The government of North Macedonia decided on the free transfer of Soviet-style tanks to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression.

The North Macedonian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine will receive tanks belonging to the country's tank battalion, which is in the process of modernization.

"Taking into account this situation and the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the government has decided to transfer a certain amount of these tank capacities to Ukraine in accordance with its needs," the statement reads.

Exactly how many tanks will be transferred - the ministry did not specify.

It was reported there that the vehicles belong to the so-called third generation of main battle tanks of the 1970s and 1980s. They have composite armor and a computer-stabilized fire control system. Presumably, it can be about T-72 tanks.