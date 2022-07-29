Belarus continued military exercises for 14th time. MAP

Military exercises in Belarus have been extended at least until August 6 - the total number of such "extensions" is 14 weeks.

This is reported by "Belarusian Gayun", Censor.NET reports.

The continuation is evidenced by the schedule of exercises at Belarusian training grounds. July 30-31 will be a holiday for some landfills.

The weekly extension of training continues in Belarus from April 29. In total, Belarus has extended them for 14 weeks.

It is noted that "the Belarusian army has become more prepared for defensive operations", but it is still not ready for large-scale offensive operations due to the lack of real combat experience.

In general, the continuation of exercises at the Belarusian training grounds at the moment looks like this:

Borysovsky (227th) until 06.08;

Shooting range No. 1 near Minsk (Uruchya) until 06.08;

Gozky (near Grodno) until 05.08;

Brestsky until 06.08;

Ripishche (Osypovichi) until 05.08;

Maryina Girka until 06.08;

Losvido (near Vitebsk) until August 6;

Neman (near Berezovka) until 05.08;

Obuz-Lisovoy (near Baranovichi) 05.08;

Chepelevo (near Slonim) until August 5;

Domanovo (near Ivatsevichy) until 05.08;

The shooting range under Stariy Dorogy until 05.08;

Zaslonovye (near Lepel) until 06.08.

The monitoring group reports that it continues to monitor the actions and movements of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus on the territory of Belarus.