ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7749 visitors online
News War
2 660 2

Russians shelled Kharkiv twice at night, - Terekhov

харків,салтівка

Russian occupying forces fired rockets at Kharkiv at night, two shellings were recorded.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Rocket shelling of Kharkiv around three o'clock in the morning. It flew to the Slobid district, to the building of one of the educational institutions. There is a fire there, which our guys from the SES are already putting out.

There is no information about the victims," the message reads.

According to Terekhov, there was another shelling around four in the morning, and they are currently investigating where exactly the invaders hit.

Read more: Russians struck center of Kharkiv, aiming university building - Terekhov

Author: 

shoot out (13207) Kharkiv (1299) Terekhov (112)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 