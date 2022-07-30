Russians shelled Kharkiv twice at night, - Terekhov

Russian occupying forces fired rockets at Kharkiv at night, two shellings were recorded.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Rocket shelling of Kharkiv around three o'clock in the morning. It flew to the Slobid district, to the building of one of the educational institutions. There is a fire there, which our guys from the SES are already putting out.

There is no information about the victims," the message reads.

According to Terekhov, there was another shelling around four in the morning, and they are currently investigating where exactly the invaders hit.

Read more: Russians struck center of Kharkiv, aiming university building - Terekhov