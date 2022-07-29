Russians struck center of Kharkiv, aiming university building - Terekhov

In Kharkiv, there were two Russian "arrivals" in the central part of the city, in particular in the building of one of the universities.

As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"There were two "arrivals" at 4:09 a.m. Both to the central part of the city.

In one case, a two-story building was hit. The SES is already working there - they are dismantling the rubble, looking for people under it. In another case, the "arrival" in the building of one of Kharkiv universities.

So far, there is no information about the victims or the dead," the message says.

