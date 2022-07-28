ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8809 visitors online
News Video War
7 152 25

Fighters of 93rd OMBr with MANPADS Stinger destroyed enemy drone "Orlan-10" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Today, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, the troops of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" shot down an enemy drone "Orlan-10".

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.

"Fighters of the anti-aircraft artillery division destroyed an enemy UAV from a distance of 3 km. They fired from the American Stinger portable complex," the message says.

Read more: Turkey believes that grain agreement can lead Russia and Ukraine to dialogue, - Kuleba

Author: 

drone (1629) Kharkivshchyna (1976) 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (86) Stinger (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 