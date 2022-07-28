Fighters of 93rd OMBr with MANPADS Stinger destroyed enemy drone "Orlan-10" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Today, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, the troops of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" shot down an enemy drone "Orlan-10".
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the brigade's Facebook page.
"Fighters of the anti-aircraft artillery division destroyed an enemy UAV from a distance of 3 km. They fired from the American Stinger portable complex," the message says.
