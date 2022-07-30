Qatar provided $5 million in medical aid to Ukraine

As part of the United24 initiative, $5 million was transferred to the account of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine from the state organization of Qatar, the Qatar Fund For Development.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the funds will be used for the purchase of ambulances, as well as anesthesia and breathing apparatus for inhalation anesthesia during surgical interventions in medical facilities.

"For the first time in the two months of United24's operation, a contribution was made to medical care from a large fund. Such donations from funds are critically important for us, because we understand that with one payment we can cover a great need," noted Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

The head of the Ministry of Health thanked the foundation for "a significant contribution to saving lives." "We invite other organizations to cooperate so that the funds collected to help Ukrainians are used effectively and purposefully," he added.