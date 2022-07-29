President of Lithuania Nauseda visited Irpin. VIDEO

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda visited the Kyiv region. During the visit, he inspected the destroyed city of Irpin.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Lithuania is a powerful voice of support for Ukraine, both in matters of military aid and the strengthening of sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, as well as on our country's path to full membership in the EU. I am grateful for the unprecedented support of the government and people of Lithuania!" - wrote Kuleba.

