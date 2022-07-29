ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12248 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 043 6

President of Lithuania Nauseda visited Irpin. VIDEO

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda visited the Kyiv region. During the visit, he inspected the destroyed city of Irpin.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Lithuania is a powerful voice of support for Ukraine, both in matters of military aid and the strengthening of sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus, as well as on our country's path to full membership in the EU. I am grateful for the unprecedented support of the government and people of Lithuania!" - wrote Kuleba.

Read more: AFU did not attack occupied Olenivka, Russian invaders want to hide torture and execution of prisoners, - General Staff

Author: 

Irpin (67) Kyyivska region (641) Gitanas Nausėda (83) Oleksii Kuleba (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 