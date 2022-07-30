Poland announced collection of 5 million zlotys for combat drones for Ukraine

The Poles are raising funds for the purchase of Warmate kamikaze drones for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

It is reported that the collection was announced by the Defense24 portal, which plans to purchase 20 Warmate combat drones for Ukraine. The goal is to collect five million zlotys, more than 500,000 have already been collected. Five million is the cost of two sets of 10 drones and operator training.

"These are so-called kamikaze drones - an unmanned aerial vehicle that is used to destroy the most important targets, and is already used by Ukrainian special forces. It is the only drone of this type in the world that has interchangeable heads depending on which target it will hit," he explained in Polsat News, Yulius Sabak from Defence24.

He noted that such weapons have already been delivered to Ukraine and have shown their effectiveness in combat conditions.

Manufacturer WB Group has agreed to hand over two sets of 10 drones for the purposes of the promotion, said the portal's journalist, Cdr Maximilian Dura. According to him, the Ukrainian side has informed which special unit will receive one of the kits. The funds collected by the Poles will be transferred to a special account.