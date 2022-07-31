First caravan with Ukrainian grain, which will consist of 16 vessels, may arrive in Istanbul as early as August 3, - Turkish media
The first caravan with Ukrainian grain may arrive at the port of Istanbul as early as August 3. After that, the food will go to Somalia.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN Turk.
According to the publication, the caravan will consist of 16 vessels. The first stop will be Istanbul. Ships will be tracked by drones and satellites.
It is expected that the first grain exported from Ukraine will be sent to African countries, in particular to Somalia. The way there, according to UN forecasts, will take about one and a half months.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password