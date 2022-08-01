Russian occupiers use S-300 air defense system to shell Mykolaiv, - Humeniuk

Russian occupying forces use S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems during the shelling of Mykolayiv, which leads to enormous destruction.

This was reported by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now we are recording atypical use of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, one of the batteries of which we have already destroyed, and they continue to move them around the occupied territory of the Kherson region and strike from different directions. The peculiarity of this weapon, in particular, is the maximum damage. Since the anti-aircraft missile system is designed to destroy targets in the air, that is, the missile, leaving the device, breaks up in the air, destroying the target," she said.

According to Humeniuk, if this rocket hits the surface or, for example, a building that has additional acoustic power, the bursting force increases several times.

"And studding this projectile with certain metal parts causes additional injuries. Therefore, such a projectile has a very powerful force, and hitting the ground leaves very large holes and causes a large shock wave, which can also be destructive," she added.

