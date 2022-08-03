Armed Forces repulsed all attempts of enemy assaults, - General Staff

The one hundred and sixty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polis, and Siver directions. On the latter, the enemy shelled the areas of Seredyna Buda, Ryzhivka, and Zhuravka settlements of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Duvanka, Dementiivka, Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Svitlychne, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Lisne, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaskie Tyshki, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkine, Stara Hnylytsia, Mospanove, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Ukrainka, Rubizhne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Molodova and Velyka Babka. Made an airstrike near Prudyanka.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance of BpLA near Petrivka, Fedorivka and Dementiivka.

Used means of electronic warfare in Ivanivka, Studenka, Vasylenkovo ​​and Hetmanivka districts.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Protopopivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Mechebylove, Husarivka, Chepil, Nortsivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia settlements. Novopavlivka, Dovgen'ke, Dibrivne, Brazhkivka, Virnopillya, Chervone, Karnaukhivka, Rydne, Adamivka, Bogorodichne and Mayak.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Zvanivka, Starodubivka, Spirny, Siversk, Verkhnokamyansky, Pyskunivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Berestov, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve, Travneve, Kodema, Mayorsk, Pidgorodne, Vesela Dolyna, Pokrovske, Krasnopolivka, Belogorivka and Vesele. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Bakhmutsky, Soledar, Berestovo, Yakovlivka, and Klinovo.

The Russian invaders carried out assaults in the Berestovo area and in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Yakovlivka, Pokrovske – Bakhmut, Volodymyrivka – Soledar, Vidrodzhenya – Kodema, Vidrodzhenya – Zaytseve, Semihirya – Kodem and Dolomytne – Semihirya. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy assault attempts, inflicted casualties on the invaders and pushed them back.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the districts of New York, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Piskivy, Netaylovy, and Kamianka.

The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of Novoselivka Druga - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, Vasylivka - Krasnohorivka, Mineralne - Avdiivka, and in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

On the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhya areas, shelling was recorded in the areas of Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Bogoyavlenka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka . The enemy launched airstrikes near Novosilka, Novopol and Poltavka.

All attempts of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Maryinka and Biloghirka were nullified by our defenders.

In the South Buz region, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Mykolaiv, Prybuzke, Zorya, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Lymany, Lupareve, Partizanske, Kobzartsi, Nova Zorya, Andriivka, Bila Krynytsia, Chervyn Yar, Lepetiha. , Galitsynove, Lyubomirivka and Chervona Dolyna.

He carried out an air strike near the Andriivka tract.

Led an offensive battle in the direction of Biloghirka, had no success, withdrew.

The enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The occupiers are demoralized by the total resistance of the Ukrainian people. It is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian command to replenish the units that suffer losses in the senseless war it has unleashed.

Russian propaganda continues to lie, inventing non-existent victories and covering up the crimes of its army and mercenaries. Therefore, we urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation," the message reads