In Avdiivka, people live under constant shelling, - head of RMA

Avdiivka of the Donetsk region is under constant fire, about 2,500 civilians remain in the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to "Radio Svoboda, this was stated by the head of RMA Vitaliy Barabash.

According to him, people live in terrible, inhumane conditions. There is no water, no gas. There is no electricity for about three months. The city is shelled about 20 times a day.

"For several days in a row, the enemy does not stop trying to attack the city. All under the cover of artillery and aviation. Almost daily twice a day aviation strikes. Working from all available artillery systems. They use "Sontepek" and "Iskander" missiles. They use remote mining," he said.

According to Barabash, 10 percent of the population remaining in the city prior to the full-scale invasion by Russia.

