Russians shelled Kharkiv twice: at night and in the morning

The occupiers shelled Kharkiv twice since the beginning of the day.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne Kharkiv".

The air-raid warning systems went off for the first time around midnight, and explosions rang out a few minutes later. The second time it happened was around 4:30 a.m. At least six shots were heard this time.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that, according to preliminary data, rockets were fired at Novobavarsky and Nemyshlyansky districts.

"Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," he added.