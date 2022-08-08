There will be no heating season in Sloviansk - Mayor Liakh

The management companies of Sloviansk carry out work on the conservation of heating systems in high-rise buildings in the city.

This is reported by the Sloviansk RMA, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the management companies are preparing the multi-story housing fund for winter. They drain the water and preserve the heating systems. Some have already managed 100%. Others are in the process.

"The bottom line is that there will be no heating season. And this also requires careful preparation. So that in the post-war future, residents will be able to spend winters peacefully in their warm apartments. For now, yes," Mayor Liakh stressed.

