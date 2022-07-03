Due to active hostilities, Donetsk region may be left without gas supply during heating season, - Kyrylenko

Due to the active hostilities, there is unlikely to be a gas supply in the Donetsk region during the heating season.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during the telethon.

"Preparations are underway so that the region will pass the heating season with a minimum number of people. At the same time, I clearly understand that there will hardly be gas supply in the region because active hostilities are going on," he said.

Kyrylenko noted that according to forecasts, 300,000 citizens will remain in the region for the heating season.

"To be honest, this is a very large number for the entire region for the heating season... Multi-apartment buildings are of particular concern," the RMA head added.

