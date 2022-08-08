ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5795 visitors online
News
2 243 20

Automatic Ukrainian subtitles are now available on YouTube, - Fedorov

youtube

Video viewing with automatic translation of subtitles into Ukrainian became available on YouTube. Now you can watch original content from around the world with Ukrainian translation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"At meetings with Google, we have repeatedly discussed the availability of the company's services in Ukrainian. In particular, subtitles on YouTube. Our team is doing everything to make more global products and services available in Ukrainian. We write letters to companies, conduct negotiations and achieve results. YouTube has become available for viewing videos with automatic translation of subtitles into Ukrainian. Now you can watch original content from around the world with Ukrainian translation," Fedorov said.

Author: 

YouTube (16) Mykhailo Fedorov (145) Ministry of Digital Transformation (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 