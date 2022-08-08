Automatic Ukrainian subtitles are now available on YouTube, - Fedorov

Video viewing with automatic translation of subtitles into Ukrainian became available on YouTube. Now you can watch original content from around the world with Ukrainian translation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"At meetings with Google, we have repeatedly discussed the availability of the company's services in Ukrainian. In particular, subtitles on YouTube. Our team is doing everything to make more global products and services available in Ukrainian. We write letters to companies, conduct negotiations and achieve results. YouTube has become available for viewing videos with automatic translation of subtitles into Ukrainian. Now you can watch original content from around the world with Ukrainian translation," Fedorov said.