News
Almost 350 residents were evacuated from Donbas during August 8

Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk region is underway. To date, 349 people have been successfully evacuated.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Head of the OVA Pavlo Kyrylenko on telegram.

According to him, of those evacuated, 69 were children and 9 people with disabilities.

"As few people as possible should be left in the region before the heating season. Evacuate on time! Evacuation saves lives!", - stressed Head of Donbas.

evacuation (557) Donetska region (3862) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
