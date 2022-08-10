US will provide military aid to Ukraine "as much as necessary", - Pentagon

The United States and its allies will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Bloomberg, this was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin during his visit to Latvia.

According to Austin, military aid will be provided "as much as is needed."

"We are committed to helping Ukraine and providing it with equipment to protect its sovereign territory," the US Defense Minister emphasized.

