New Bayraktar Kizilelma jet supersonic drone is planned to be built in Ukraine

In the future, Baykar plans to produce Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned fighter jets, as well as Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci drones in Ukraine.

CEO of Baykar Makina Haluk Bayraktar said this in an interview with the "Savelive.in.ua" foundation, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently working on an unmanned fighter project, which is very new and we are fully funding it. This will, in fact, be a new level in the arena of unmanned systems. Akinci made its first flight with a Ukrainian engine, and now we are integrating more, including various Ukrainian engines," he said.

Baykar has started construction of a factory in Ukraine, a research center and an advanced manufacturing center, where the Turkish company wants to produce all systems - fuselage, electronics, software.

The company's technical engineering team works to support Ukraine, which should become a production base.

"This is one of our ideals. Our wish is that one day at the factory in Ukraine we will be able to create Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar Akinci, as well as the new Bayraktar Kizilelma - an unmanned fighter," Bayraktar summarized.