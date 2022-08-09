Kremlin threatens to "demilitarize" Bayraktar plant when it is built in Ukraine

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, threatened to "demilitarize" the Turkish drone production plant Bayraktar after it is built in Ukraine.

He told Russian journalists about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to russian mass media.

"The fact of creating such an object, which will, of course, immediately fall under the topic of demilitarization - it must be understood, will probably only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the purpose of a "special military operation", - he said.

Also remind, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said that the owner of the drone production company "Bayraktar" has already purchased a plot of land in Ukraine, as well as developed the project of the plant itself and is ready to implement it to the end.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to establish the production of Bayraktar attack drones in Russia, but no agreement was reached.