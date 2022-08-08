Owner of "Baykar" created company for production of UAVs in Ukraine - Ambassador Bodnar

The Turkish company Baykar Makina, which produces unmanned aerial vehicles, has purchased a plot of land for the construction of a factory in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Just a week ago, the government approved the bilateral agreement and sent it to the parliament for ratification, the agreement on the construction of the plant itself," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, the owner of the Baikar company created his Ukrainian company in Ukraine.

"This company has already purchased a plot of land, they have developed a project for the plant itself and intend to implement it to the end, as it was almost a personal commitment of the company's owners to make this production in Ukraine.

And it is not only political but also practical since a significant part of the models that will be produced at this plant will have components of Ukrainian production. It can be engines, other spare parts, wheels, many different things that are high-tech in our country and can be used for these aircraft," Bodnar added.

