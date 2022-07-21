Cabinet of Ministers plans to produce first Ukrainian Bayraktars in 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers predicts the launch and first production of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle plant in Ukraine in 2025.

This is stated in the card of the government bill, which proposes to ratify the Framework Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in high technology, aviation and space industries, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Armyinform.

According to the Cabinet's estimates, the planned amount of investments in the construction of the plant and center for repair and modernization of UAVs will be $95.5 million over 10 years. The construction and equipping of the center at a cost of $6.5 million is planned for this year.

The government notes that the construction of the plant and the center involves the transfer of high technology, the localization of production of the most modern UAVs, the effectiveness of which has been tested and proven in practice.

Read more: We won't sell drones to Russia because we support Ukraine, - producer of Bayraktar

A Framework Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in the high-tech, aviation and space industries was signed on February 3, 2022.

The agreement, which will be valid until 2035, provides for exemption from customs taxation of materials, components and equipment imported to Ukraine as part of the implementation of joint projects. Investors will also be exempt for 10 years from payment of income tax and land taxes.

As Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the eve of signing the document, it is assumed that the engines manufactured by our company MOTOR SICH JSC will be used in the construction of Ukrainian Bayraktar UAVs.

Read more: For "Army of Drones" have already collected 510 million hryvnias, - Fedorov