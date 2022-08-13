Fighting in the South of the country gives good news, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky notes the "good news" on the destruction of the occupants’ forces and means in the South.

It was stated by Presidrnt of Ukraine in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The fight in the South is bringing good news about the destruction of the Russian army's forces and means. Not a day is lost - we are reducing the potential of the occupiers," Zelensky said.

Watch more: Everyone in the world should react immediately to kick out the occupiers from the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Zelensky. VIDEO