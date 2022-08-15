Russians fired at Nikopol with MLRS, - Yevtushenko

On the night of August 15, the Russians shelled the city of Nikopol, the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Nikopol RMA Yevhen Yevtushenko announced this on Telegram.

"The city of Nikopol was fired at by MLRS. Cities, villages, towns along the coastline - stay in shelters, barrel artillery is working on the opposite bank," Yevtushenko wrote.