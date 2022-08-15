Offensive attempts of occupiers were repulsed in all directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 15, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 173 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

"In Volyn and Polissia, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border area in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures to check the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Belarus are underway. It is estimated that this will continue until August 20 of this year. The threat of the enemy's missile and airstrikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversk direction, in order to demonstrate their presence and restrain the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy shelled the areas of Basivka, Mohrytsia, Holyshivske and Budky settlements of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to prevent the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for the transition to the offensive, continues to destroy military and civilian objects using all available means of fire damage. This is done by the fire of tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Slobozhanske, Piatikhatky, Rtyshchevka, Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Svitlychne, Shevelivka, Nowe, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Russki Tyshki, Korobochkine and Protopopivka. The occupiers used aviation for strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Sosnivka, and Rtyshchevka. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Kozach Lopan - Udy. Ukrainian soldiers fiercely met the invaders and pushed them back.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to dislodge our defenders with concentrated artillery fire in the areas of Hrushuvakhya, Krasnopillia, Asiivka, and Mazanivka. Then, with assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Dovhenke - Mazanivka, he did not succeed, he withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka and Raihorodok. Enemy aircraft operated near Spirne and Pryshyb. The occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Ivano-Dariivka, Vyimka, and Vesele with offensive and assault actions. They suffered a complete failure and chaotically retreated to the previously occupied positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to create favorable conditions for a further attack on individual settlements by using available means of fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Vasyukivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Shumy, Severne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Fedorivka, Zaitseve and Vershyna areas Airstrikes near Soledar and Yakovlivka. Made an attempt to storm from the area of ​​Vuhlehirska TPP in the direction of Vershyna settlement. Suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling of Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Vodyany and Mariinka districts was recorded. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near New York, Vodyany and Novobakhmutivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Staromykhailivka and Nevelsky.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled areas of populated areas along the contact line with tanks, barrel artillery, and rocket salvo systems. Used aviation for strikes near Novomykhailivka, Elizavetivka, Shcherbaky and Charivne. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Slavne - Novomykhailivka, Solodke - Vodiane, Solodke - Volodymyrivka, Yehorivka - Pavlivka. They received a tough rebuff, suffered losses and rolled back.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types along the contact line and in the depth of the defense in order to prevent the regrouping of Ukrainian units and create favorable conditions for them to conduct a counteroffensive. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Myrne, Blahodatne and Lozove.

In the Black Sea and Azov maritime operational zones, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depth of the territory of Ukraine. Three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type are ready to use high-precision weapons.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.