In occupied Crimea, partisans posted leaflets with targets for AFU

Crimean partisans in occupied Crimea put up leaflets with the coordinates of the "next targets for the Armed Forces" in Dzhankoy and in Simferopol - leaflets "Save your life, evacuate".

This was announced on Facebook by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Censor.NET informs.

"Crimean activists in the occupied Dzhankoy posted leaflets with the coordinates of the "next targets for the Armed Forces" after the explosion at the airfield in Novofedorivka: the Oktyabrskoe and Kacha airbases, the Dzhankoy heliport, the Sevastopol (Belbek) international airport, the Guards Airfield and the Air Force Base in Sevastopol", - the message says.

It is also noted that "Yellow Ribbon" activists call on citizens to evacuate to the controlled territory of mainland Ukraine: leaflets with the text "Save your life - evacuate" appeared all over Simferopol.

