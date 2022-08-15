Russia broke big taboo by attacking Ukraine, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda called the Russian invasion a violation of a "great taboo" that has been in place since World War II.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to LIGA.net.

"Russia and the Russian regime have broken a great taboo, which has been a hard security border since the Second World War, that no great power attacks another country to take away freedom and independence, to take back land, to question the existence of a state and a nation," - said Duda during a speech as part of the celebration of the Polish Army holiday.

According to the Polish leader, it was difficult to predict the scale of Russian direct aggression against independent and sovereign democratic Ukraine.

"I have absolutely no doubt that it exceeded the expectations of some, and for some it was a complete surprise," said Duda.

The President of Poland stated that Ukraine defends not only its land, but potentially Poland and the rest of Europe.

"This is actually the defense of the security of the Republic of Poland," he added.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Enerhodar - Mayor Orlov